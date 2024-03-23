Top 10 South Indian actresses with most movies to their name
Nishant
| Mar 23, 2024
Reigning South Indian superstar Nayanthara boasts a diverse filmography with over 75 movies across Tamil and Malayalam languages.
Trisha Krishnan has clocked in over 60 movies primarily in Tamil and Telugu cinema, recently making her Bollywood debut as well.
Tamannaah Bhatia, a popular actress across Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films, has charmed audiences with over 70 movies.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a Telugu and Tamil actress, has delivered powerful performances in over 50 movies.
Kajal Aggarwal has graced the screens in over 50 movies across Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.
Acclaimed actress Anushka Shetty has delivered over 50 movies primarily in Telugu and Tamil.
Shruti Haasan also boasts a filmography of over 50 movies across Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages.
Rising star Rakul Preet Singh has impressed audiences in over 30 movies primarily in Telugu and Hindi films.
Pooja Hegde has captivated audiences in over 30 movies across Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.
National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh has carved her niche in over 20 movies across Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages.
