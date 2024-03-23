Top 10 South Indian actresses with most movies to their name

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 23, 2024

Reigning South Indian superstar Nayanthara boasts a diverse filmography with over 75 movies across Tamil and Malayalam languages.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Trisha Krishnan has clocked in over 60 movies primarily in Tamil and Telugu cinema, recently making her Bollywood debut as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamannaah Bhatia, a popular actress across Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films, has charmed audiences with over 70 movies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a Telugu and Tamil actress, has delivered powerful performances in over 50 movies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajal Aggarwal has graced the screens in over 50 movies across Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Acclaimed actress Anushka Shetty has delivered over 50 movies primarily in Telugu and Tamil.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shruti Haasan also boasts a filmography of over 50 movies across Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rising star Rakul Preet Singh has impressed audiences in over 30 movies primarily in Telugu and Hindi films.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pooja Hegde has captivated audiences in over 30 movies across Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh has carved her niche in over 20 movies across Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Indian cricketers who married Bollywood actresses

 

 Find Out More