Top 10 South Indian actresses with the best side profile

There are many South Indian actresses whose side profiles are totally kickass. You need to check the same as it is totally unmissable and how?

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 15, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna

How many hearts will you give for this picture of Rashmika's? Let us know about the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Trisha Krishnan

The side profile of the actress is so hot and unbelievable.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

All you need to do is dewy makeup and click a side snap.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Shetty

Her close-up still is just so brilliant that we cannot stop staring at the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sai Pallavi

Her close-up snap is too good to be true.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shruti Haasan

When in New York click a side snap and post the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajal Aggarwal

The skin of the actress knows to shine like gold and how?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Taapsee Pannu

Do this funky hairstyle to look gorgeous like the diva.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pooja Hegde

She looks too hot in this right side frame which is unmissable.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nithiya Menen

Just look at her jawline cut which is so sexy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 actresses and how they looked in debut films Vs Now will leave you shocked

 

 Find Out More