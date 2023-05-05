Top 10 South Indian actresses with the most beautiful lips
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 05, 2023
Rashmika Mandanna loves applying lip balm and hence her lips are so alluring.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's nude lips are perfect for date night.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sai Pallavi has applied pink lip shade on her plum lips.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja Hegde looks so natural in this frame and how?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah Bhatia's cute pout is what you need to do when you meet bae for a date.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajal Aggarwal's red lips has made us fall in love.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara looks like an angry Indin goddess but this snap has ruled our heart.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Shetty is surely seducing everyone with her lips.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shruti Haasan has bold and beautiful lips.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakul Preet Singh knows to set the mood right with her lip colour.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Anupamaa Upcoming Shocking Twists: Anuj in big trouble
Find Out More