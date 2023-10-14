Top 10 South Indian actresses with the most captivating eyes

Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more South Indian heroines who have lovely eyes.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 14, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The Kushi actress has the most captivating eyes.

Rashmika Mandanna

The Animal actress has looks to kill.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia's gorgeous eyes are captivating and how!

Nayanthara

The Jawan actress can make you fall for her with her looks.

Shriya Saran

Big and beautiful, Shriya Saran is on the list of actresses with most beautiful eyes.

Pooja Hegde

No wonder so many have a crush on Pooja Hegde.

Taapsee Pannu

The actress has worked extensively in South and Bollywood. Many fall for her beauty.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh has very pretty features.

Trisha Krishnan

The Ponniyin Selvan actress is drop down gorgeous.

Kajal Aggarwal

The fun and innocence in her eyes is cute.

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh is oh-so-pretty.

Hansika Motwani

She has the most enchanting eyes.

