Top 10 South Indian actresses without makeup
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 10, 2023
Sobhita Dhulipala drinks healthy juices and hence looks sexy without makeup.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika Mandanna's no-makeup look always wins over the internet.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's no-makeup look is something to die for.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah Bhatia knows to look mesmerising sans makeup and how?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Trisha Krishnan with no makeup is unrecognisable.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja Hedge is the cutest with no makeup.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Shetty is a real beauty de-glam.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sai Pallavi is surely an innocent beauty.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nithiya Menen looks drop-dead gorgeous with no makeup.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajal Aggarwal's no-makeup posts always go viral.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Cannes 2023: Indians who shined at the global event over the years
Find Out More