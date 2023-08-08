Top 10 South Indian best period drama movies you should watch

These period drama movies showcase rich historical settings, intricate storytelling, and exceptional performances that transport the audience to different eras.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 08, 2023
The movie follows the life of Chitti Babu, played by Ram Charan, who becomes involved in a political conflict while dealing with personal challenges.
Based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's novel, this upcoming Tamil film directed by Mani Ratnam is set during the Chola dynasty and revolves around political intrigue, power struggles, and complex relationships.
Directed by Priyadarshan, this Malayalam historical epic tells the story of Kunjali Marakkar IV, a naval chief who led the defence against foreign invaders in the 16th century.
This Telugu biographical film directed by Nag Ashwin is based on the life of legendary actress Savitri. It explores her rise to stardom, personal struggles, and significant contributions to Indian cinema.
Directed by Gunasekhar, this Telugu film is based on the life of Rudrama Devi, one of the few reigning queens in Indian history. The movie portrays her challenges as a female ruler and warrior.
This Telugu film narrates the story of the freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who revolted against the British East India Company in the early 19th century.
Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, this epic film set in the pre-independence era revolves around two freedom fighters and their journey against the British Raj.
A sequel to the highly successful KGF, this film continues the story of Rocky's rise to power in the criminal underworld, set in the 1980s.
When greed paves the way for betrayal, scheming and murder, a young tribal reluctantly dons the traditions of his ancestors to seek justice. This Kannada film created record collections at the box office.
Raghuveer murders Indira's father and blames Harsha. When Harsha sets out to clear his name, he recalls his previous life from 400 years ago and his connection to them. Ram Charan plays the lead role in this film directed by Rajamouli.
