Top 10 South Indian biopics to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 10, 2023
Mahanati Telugu-language biographical drama film based on the life of actress Savitri. Watch on MX Player.
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy tells the story of Narasimha Reddy in his fight against British rule. Watch on Prime Video.
Thalaivii is based on the life of late politician J Jayalalithaa. Watch on Netflix.
One is a film about a Communist leader and Chief Minister Kadakkal Chandran. Watch on Netflix.
Soorarai Pottru is a Tamil-language drama film inspired by events from the life of G. R. Gopinath. Watch on Prime Video.
George Reddy is a Telugu-language biographical film based on the life of the student leader of the same name. Watch on Prime Video.
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is a biographical drama film about the life of Indian Space Research Organization scientist Nambi Narayanan. Watch on Jio Cinema.
Periyar is based on the life of a social reformer EV Ramasamy. Watch on YouTube.
Kamaraj is a Tamil film based on the life of the Indian politician K. Kamaraj from Tamil Nadu. Watch on Prime Video.
Yatra is a Telugu biopic on former chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. Watch on Prime Video.
