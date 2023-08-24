Top 10 South Indian celebrities with most expensive homes

Know about the cost of Allu Arjun, Rajinikanth and other South Indian stars' homes.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 24, 2023

Allu Arjun

Pushpa star's fancy home in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad is reportedly worth Rs 100 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhanush

The Vaathi star reportedly has a four-storeyed house in Poes Garden, Chennai which costs Rs 150 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nagarjuna

It is reported that the actor's house in Hyderabad is worth Rs 42 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajinikanth

The Jailer star has a permanent residence in Chennai that is reportedly worth Rs 35 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prabhas

The Adipurush star also lives in Jubilee Hills. His house is allegedly worth Rs 60 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ram Charan

RRR star lives life king size. His house is Jubilee Hills is said to be worth Rs 30 to Rs 38 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahesh Babu

Several reports suggest that Prince of Tollywood, Mahesh Babu's house in Hyderabad, costs Rs 28 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Some reports suggest that Kushi star's house in Jayabheri Orange County is worth Rs 7.8 crore. While some suggest it's worth Rs 15 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vijay Deverakonda

The Kushi actor recently bought a new house reportedly worth Rs 15 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Actor Vijay

Leo star's house on Casuarina Drive Street, Chennai is allegedly worth Rs 70 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dulquer Salmaan

The King of Kotha star reportedly lives with Mammootty and family in a house worth Rs 4 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jawan FIRST Review: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara new movie is filled with awe inspiring moments

 

 Find Out More