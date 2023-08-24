Top 10 South Indian celebrities with most expensive homes

Know about the cost of Allu Arjun, Rajinikanth and other South Indian stars' homes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 24, 2023
Pushpa star's fancy home in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad is reportedly worth Rs 100 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Vaathi star reportedly has a four-storeyed house in Poes Garden, Chennai which costs Rs 150 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is reported that the actor's house in Hyderabad is worth Rs 42 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Jailer star has a permanent residence in Chennai that is reportedly worth Rs 35 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Adipurush star also lives in Jubilee Hills. His house is allegedly worth Rs 60 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
RRR star lives life king size. His house is Jubilee Hills is said to be worth Rs 30 to Rs 38 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Several reports suggest that Prince of Tollywood, Mahesh Babu's house in Hyderabad, costs Rs 28 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Some reports suggest that Kushi star's house in Jayabheri Orange County is worth Rs 7.8 crore. While some suggest it's worth Rs 15 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Kushi actor recently bought a new house reportedly worth Rs 15 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Leo star's house on Casuarina Drive Street, Chennai is allegedly worth Rs 70 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The King of Kotha star reportedly lives with Mammootty and family in a house worth Rs 4 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
