Top 10 South Indian celebs who are also smart businessmen

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 19, 2023

Nagarjuna is a hotelier and has several restaurants under his name.

Kajal Agarwal is the owner of the maternity brand Care and Cares.

Mahesh Babu is the owner of a clothing brand, co-owns AMB Cinemas, and also runs a production house.

Tamannaah Bhatia started her business in 2015 as a clothing brand, and she also has a jewellery store to her name.

Rana Daggubati owns a talent management company named CAA-KWAN.

Ram Charan is the owner of Trujet Airlines.

Vijay Devarakonda is the owner of ADV Theatre and also owns a few production houses.

Thalapathy Vijay runs a velding house that is in the name of his mother.

Taapsee Pannu has a wedding management company named The Wedding Factory with her sister, Shagun Pannu.

