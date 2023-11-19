Top 10 South Indian celebs who are also smart businessmen
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 19, 2023
Nagarjuna is a hotelier and has several restaurants under his name.
Kajal Agarwal is the owner of the maternity brand Care and Cares.
Mahesh Babu is the owner of a clothing brand, co-owns AMB Cinemas, and also runs a production house.
Tamannaah Bhatia started her business in 2015 as a clothing brand, and she also has a jewellery store to her name.
Rana Daggubati owns a talent management company named CAA-KWAN.
Ram Charan is the owner of Trujet Airlines.
Vijay Devarakonda is the owner of ADV Theatre and also owns a few production houses.
Thalapathy Vijay runs a velding house that is in the name of his mother.
Taapsee Pannu has a wedding management company named The Wedding Factory with her sister, Shagun Pannu.
