Top 10 South Indian celebs with political background

South Indian actors who are linked with politicsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 17, 2023
After a successful film career Rajinikanth stepped into politics.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chiranjeevi is a megastar and also a successful politician.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nandamuri Balakrishna is a member of the Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pawan Kalyan launched his own party called Jana Sena Party.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jr. NTR is grandson of N.T Rama Rao, former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kamal Haasan started his political party called Makkal Needhi Maiam.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Charan’s father and uncle are into politics and rumours have it that he will also make a career in the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prakash Raj has also stepped into politics and is often vocal on government subjects.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ramya who predominantly worked in Kannada and Tamil movies is a former member of Lok Sabha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Veteran actress J Jayalalitha was the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!