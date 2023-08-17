Top 10 South Indian celebs with political background

South Indian actors who are linked with politics

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 17, 2023

Rajinikanth

After a successful film career Rajinikanth stepped into politics.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi is a megastar and also a successful politician.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nandamuri Balakrishna

Nandamuri Balakrishna is a member of the Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan launched his own party called Jana Sena Party.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jr. NTR

Jr. NTR is grandson of N.T Rama Rao, former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan started his political party called Makkal Needhi Maiam.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ram Charan

Ram Charan’s father and uncle are into politics and rumours have it that he will also make a career in the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prakash Raj

Prakash Raj has also stepped into politics and is often vocal on government subjects.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ramya

Ramya who predominantly worked in Kannada and Tamil movies is a former member of Lok Sabha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

J Jayalalitha

Veteran actress J Jayalalitha was the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

