Top 10 South Indian crime thrillers dubbed in Hindi on Netflix and other OTT

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 16, 2023

Ratsasan is an emotional and crime related story of school girls being murdered.

Mumbai Police is a film about an inspector who is investigating his friend’s murder case with a memory loss.

In Khatarnak Policewala, ACP Vetrimaaran discovers a vast criminal network involving medical personnel while investigating a woman who has vanished from sight.

Vikram Vedha was a box office success. The film, which stars R. Madhavan and Vijay Senthupathi in the key roles, centres on police officer Vikram and his aide as they attempt to apprehend Vedha.

Watching George Kutty and his family go through the harrowing process and reach a cathartic conclusion is exhilarating in Drushyam.

In U-Turn an intern from a newspaper is tasked with looking into flyover accidents with the assistance of a criminal reporter.

In Intelligent Khiladi Gopi has to kill two RAW agents on his graduation day. Watch how he tackles the situation.

The police discover two likely suspects during a murder investigation; despite their similar appearances, they don't appear to know one another in Thadam.

Sarabham is a story about Vikram who comes up with a scheme to kidnap Shruti in order to obtain additional money. But he soon discovers he's being set up.

Kurup is a film about a con artist who is super talented. The movie has received a lot of love.

