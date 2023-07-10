Top 10 South Indian crime thrillers on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT to give you perfect thrill
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 10, 2023
Directed by Mysskin, Thupparivaalan is a crime thriller on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, Anukshanam is a psychological thriller on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ashwin Saravanan’s directorial venture, Game Over, is a mind-bending psychological thriller on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Directed by Pawan Kumar, U-Turn is a supernatural thriller on MX Player.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhruvangal Pathinaaru is a crime thriller that follows the story of a retired police officer named Deepak on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Papanasam is a crime thriller that follows the story of a small-time businessman (Kamal Haasan), who gets embroiled in a murder case. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Directed by Pavel Navageethan, V1 Murder Case is a crime thriller that follows the story of a young woman’s murder by a forensic expert on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, Vikram Vedha is a crime thriller that follows the story of a police officer named Vikram (Madhavan) on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ratsasan is a psychological thriller that follows the story of a police officer named Arun on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Evaru revolves around the story of a cop assigned with the task of investigating a rapist-killer on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the last couple of years, South Indian crime thrillers have gained immense popularity both in India and across the world.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks to OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com