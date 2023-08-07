Top 10 South Indian crime thrillers that will leave you spellbound

These best crime thrillers from Telugu, Tamil and Mayalam are a must watch if you love the genre

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 07, 2023

Cold Case

This film is an enthralling supernatural crime thriller that delves into the investigation of a perplexing murder case that has baffled authorities for years.

Jana Gana Mana

This film has Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role and one amazing crime thriller that will keep you glued to the seats.

Ratsasan

A tense psychological thriller in Tamil, follows Vishnu Vishal's troubled cop as he unravels a series of brutal murders committed by a cunning serial killer.

HIT -1

This film revolves around a high-profile missing persons case that leads to a complex investigation uncovering dark and hidden secrets.

Kavaaludaari

A Kannada crime thriller, follows a traffic cop and a retired inspector joining forces to solve a seemingly straightforward hit-and-run case with unexpected twists.

Thupparivalan

A Tamil detective thriller, features Vishal as a brilliant private investigator tackling a web of mysterious crimes in an intricate case.

Yashoda

A Telugu drama starring Samantha in the lead role. It starts as a surrogacy drama and ends as a crime thriller.

Saani Kaayidham

A gripping Tamil crime thriller, centers around a father's quest for revenge against those who wronged his daughter.

Drishyam

Drishyam stars Mohanlal as a cable operator caught in a web of deceit and cover-ups while protecting his family, accidental witnesses to a crime.

Ela Veezha Poonchira

A Malayalam mystery thriller, unravels the investigation of a murder in a seemingly serene village.

