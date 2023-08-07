Top 10 South Indian crime thrillers that will leave you spellbound

These best crime thrillers from Telugu, Tamil and Mayalam are a must watch if you love the genreSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 07, 2023
This film is an enthralling supernatural crime thriller that delves into the investigation of a perplexing murder case that has baffled authorities for years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film has Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role and one amazing crime thriller that will keep you glued to the seats.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A tense psychological thriller in Tamil, follows Vishnu Vishal's troubled cop as he unravels a series of brutal murders committed by a cunning serial killer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film revolves around a high-profile missing persons case that leads to a complex investigation uncovering dark and hidden secrets.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Kannada crime thriller, follows a traffic cop and a retired inspector joining forces to solve a seemingly straightforward hit-and-run case with unexpected twists.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Tamil detective thriller, features Vishal as a brilliant private investigator tackling a web of mysterious crimes in an intricate case.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Telugu drama starring Samantha in the lead role. It starts as a surrogacy drama and ends as a crime thriller.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A gripping Tamil crime thriller, centers around a father's quest for revenge against those who wronged his daughter.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Drishyam stars Mohanlal as a cable operator caught in a web of deceit and cover-ups while protecting his family, accidental witnesses to a crime.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Malayalam mystery thriller, unravels the investigation of a murder in a seemingly serene village.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
