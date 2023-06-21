Top 10 South Indian crime thrillers to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar and more OTT
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 21, 2023
Kannada action thriller Kantara took the country by surprise. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
KGF: Chapter 2 saw superstar Yash reunited with filmmaker Prashanth Neel.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vikram on Zee 5 had Kamal Hasaan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s much-awaited psychological thriller Yashoda is on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Jana Gana Mana on Netflix, a college professor’s death sends shockwaves across the country.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gargi is a legal thriller that promises to keep you hooked on Sony LIV.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karthikeya 2 on Zee 5 has Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupama Parameswaran, and Anupam Kher.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ponniyin Selvan starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha and Karthi can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Padavettu on Netflix, Nivin Pauly managed to carry the thriller movie on his shoulder.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kunchacko Boban and Joju George’s political thriller Pada can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Over the past couple of years, South Indian movies have slowly gained popularity.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Some of the best Indian thrillers are from South Indian cinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 movies on OTT based on female friendships
Find Out More