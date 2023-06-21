Top 10 South Indian crime thrillers to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar and more OTT

Kannada action thriller Kantara took the country by surprise. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

KGF: Chapter 2 saw superstar Yash reunited with filmmaker Prashanth Neel.

Vikram on Zee 5 had Kamal Hasaan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s much-awaited psychological thriller Yashoda is on Amazon Prime Video.

In Jana Gana Mana on Netflix, a college professor’s death sends shockwaves across the country.

Gargi is a legal thriller that promises to keep you hooked on Sony LIV.

Karthikeya 2 on Zee 5 has Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupama Parameswaran, and Anupam Kher.

Ponniyin Selvan starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha and Karthi can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.

In Padavettu on Netflix, Nivin Pauly managed to carry the thriller movie on his shoulder.

Kunchacko Boban and Joju George’s political thriller Pada can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.

Over the past couple of years, South Indian movies have slowly gained popularity.

Some of the best Indian thrillers are from South Indian cinema.

