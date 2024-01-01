Top 10 South Indian crime thrillers to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Cold Case is an enthralling supernatural crime thriller that delves into the investigation of a perplexing murder case that has baffled authorities for years. Watch on Prime Video.
Kavaaludaari is a Kannada crime thriller, follows a traffic cop and a retired inspector joining forces to solve a seemingly straightforward hit-and-run case with unexpected twists. Watch on Prime Video.
Saani Kaayidham is a gripping Tamil crime thriller, centers around a father's quest for revenge against those who wronged his daughter. Watch on Prime Video.
Yashoda is a Kannada psychological thriller that explores the complexities of a dysfunctional family and the dark secrets they harbor. Watch on Hotstar.
Ela Veezha Poonchira is a Malayalam mystery thriller, unravels the investigation of a murder in a seemingly serene village. Watch on Prime Video.
Ratsasan is a tense psychological thriller in Tamil, follows Vishnu Vishal's troubled cop as he unravels a series of brutal murders committed by a cunning serial killer. Watch on Prime Video.
HIT -1 revolves around a high-profile missing persons case that leads to a complex investigation uncovering dark and hidden secrets. Watch Prime Video.
Thupparivalan is a Tamil detective thriller featuring Vishal as a brilliant private investigator who takes on an intricate case involving mysterious crimes. Watch on Prime Video.
Drishyam stars Mohanlal as a cable operator caught in a web of deceit and cover-ups while protecting his family, accidental witnesses to a crime. Watch on Netflix.
Jana Gana Mana film has Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role and one amazing crime thriller that will keep you glued to the seats. Watch on Netflix.
