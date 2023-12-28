Top 10 South Indian Crime Thrillers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 28, 2023
Kannur Squad is a squad of police officers who face the challenge of catching a criminal gang across the country. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Anjaam Pathiraa is the story of a criminologist who tries his best to find out who the serial killer is. On Prime Video.
Two entrepreneurs get stuck in an unprecedented crime and must try their best to get out of it, watch Gultoo on JioCinema.
After his father’s death, a child decides to stop chasing his dreams to become a police officer. Watch Ratsasan on Disney+ Hotstar.
Sarabham, an honest man gets framed for crimes he didn’t commit. Watch how he gets out of it on Prime Video.
Forensic, a medical advisor puts his skills to use to catch a serial killer on the loose. On Netflix.
Released in 2023, 7:11 PM is a movie based on Time travel as Ravi travels through time in order to stop the mastermind behind the killings. On Prime Video.
Ravanasura, a lawyer shows his true colours as the story goes on, starring Ravi Teja the movie was released this year as well, watch on Prime Video.
Super Deluxe, is the intertwined story of four individuals who face their demons on one fateful day. On Netflix.
