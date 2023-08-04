Top 10 South Indian crime thrillers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

These films offer a mix of intriguing plots, suspenseful storytelling, and memorable performances, making them a compelling watch for fans of the thriller genre.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 04, 2023
A supernatural crime thriller, Cold Case follows the investigation of a mysterious murder case that has remained unsolved for years.
This Tamil crime thriller revolves around a father who seeks revenge for the injustice done to his daughter.
A gripping psychological thriller in Tamil, where a troubled cop portrayed by Vishnu Vishal investigates a series of brutal murders committed by a serial killer.
This film is all about a high-profile missing persons case that turns out to be a complex investigation involving dark secrets.
This film is a Tamil detective thriller featuring Vishal as a brilliant private investigator who takes on an intricate case involving mysterious crimes.
Mohanlal stars as a cable operator who finds himself entangled in a web of lies and cover-ups to protect his family when they become accidental witnesses to a crime.
Yashoda is a Kannada psychological thriller that explores the complexities of a dysfunctional family and the dark secrets they harbor.
This film has Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role and one amazing crime thriller that will keep you glued to the seats.
This Malayalam film is a mystery thriller that revolves around the investigation of a murder that takes place in a village.
Kavaaludaari is a Kannada crime thriller that follows the story of a traffic cop and a retired inspector who team up to solve a seemingly simple hit-and-run case.
