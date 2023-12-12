Top 10 South Indian filmmakers from humble non-film backgrounds
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 12, 2023
Tamil director Vetrimaaran is the son of a veterinary scientist and writer
Kannada filmmaker Hemanth Rao is also from a non-film background
Koratala Siva's family too was not connected to the film industry
AR Murugadoss' father was a small-time trader in Tamil Nadu
Shankar Shanmugam who was from non-film family started his career in a typewriting firm
Sukumar's father was a rice trader in Andhra Pradesh
Prashanth Neel comes from an affluent political family of Andhra Pradesh
Trivikram Srinivas' has his roots in a humble home in Bhimavaram
Sandeep Reddy Vanga's father was a businessman
Anil Ravipudi is also from a non-film background
