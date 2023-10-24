Top 10 South Indian films about serial killers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Ratsasan, HIT and more: These movies make for a thrilling watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 24, 2023
Starring Vishnu Vishal, the story is of a cop who is investigating a case involving a serial killer who targets school girls.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is about Samuel, a forensic personnel, using his skills to find a psychotic serial killer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is full of suspense and thrill. It is about a troubled police officer investigating a case of a missing woman.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is the official Telugu remake of the Tamil film Ratsasan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film starring Kamal Haasan in the lead is a story of a cop who is on a hunt of a serial killer who killed his friend's daughter.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film starring Chiyaan Vikram is a psychological thriller. In the film, he plays a character who suffers from multiple personality disorder.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is about a man named Gautham played by Udhayanidhi Stalin who is hunting for a serial killer who has kidnapped his girlfriend.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is about a team of cops on a hunt of a serial killer who leaves clues after every crime.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahesh Babu's film is about an officer who invents a device to keep a track on people who are in need as a serial killer is creating chaos.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nadunisi Naaygal is a psychological thriller about a killer who is obsessed with murder. He himself has been a victim of child abuse.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film starring Prithviraj Sukumaran is about a cop who has suffered from a family tragedy and has to investigate a serial murder case.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is about a rookie cop who has to find up a serial killer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
