Top 10 South Indian films about serial killers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Ratsasan, HIT and more: These movies make for a thrilling watch.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 24, 2023

Ratsasan on Disney+Hotstar

Starring Vishnu Vishal, the story is of a cop who is investigating a case involving a serial killer who targets school girls.

Forensic on Netflix

The film is about Samuel, a forensic personnel, using his skills to find a psychotic serial killer.

HIT: The First Case on Amazon Prime Video

The film is full of suspense and thrill. It is about a troubled police officer investigating a case of a missing woman.

Rakshasudu on Zee5

It is the official Telugu remake of the Tamil film Ratsasan.

Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu on Zee5

The film starring Kamal Haasan in the lead is a story of a cop who is on a hunt of a serial killer who killed his friend's daughter.

Anniyan on Zee5

The film starring Chiyaan Vikram is a psychological thriller. In the film, he plays a character who suffers from multiple personality disorder.

Psycho on Netflix

The film is about a man named Gautham played by Udhayanidhi Stalin who is hunting for a serial killer who has kidnapped his girlfriend.

Nibunan on Disney+Hotstar

It is about a team of cops on a hunt of a serial killer who leaves clues after every crime.

Spyder on Netflix

Mahesh Babu's film is about an officer who invents a device to keep a track on people who are in need as a serial killer is creating chaos.

Nadunisi Naaygal on Disney+Hotstar

Nadunisi Naaygal is a psychological thriller about a killer who is obsessed with murder. He himself has been a victim of child abuse.

Memories on Disney+Hotstar

The film starring Prithviraj Sukumaran is about a cop who has suffered from a family tragedy and has to investigate a serial murder case.

Por Thozhil on SonyLiv

It is about a rookie cop who has to find up a serial killer.

