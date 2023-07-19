Top 10 South Indian films and web series with twisted, mind blowing plots to watch on OTT

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 19, 2023

Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru on Disney+Hotstar is a critically acclaimed suspense thriller on Disney+Hotstar.

Fingertip is an Indian Tamil thriller web series on ZEE5.

Breathe is one of the best Tamil crime web series on Amazon Prime Video.

Drushyam on SunNxt is a remake of Jeethu Joseph's 2013 Malayalam film Drishyam.

Another Tamil thriller Iru Dhuruvam revolves around a police officer determined to catch a serial killer in the city of Chennai. Watch on Sony LIV.

Auto Shankar on Zee 5 is another Tamil web series that revolves around a motorcyclist whose life changes when he gets involved in rostitution.

Visaranai on Netflix is a Tamil crime thriller.

Anjaam Pathira on SunNxt is a gripping Malyalam drama.

A modern Kannada suspense drama with a relatable plot and characters is Gultoo on Voot.

Vella Raja on Amazon Prime Video is a cat-and-mouse kind of web series where good chases bad.

