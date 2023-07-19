Top 10 South Indian films and web series with twisted, mind blowing plots to watch on OTT
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 19, 2023
Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru on Disney+Hotstar is a critically acclaimed suspense thriller on Disney+Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fingertip is an Indian Tamil thriller web series on ZEE5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Breathe is one of the best Tamil crime web series on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Drushyam on SunNxt is a remake of Jeethu Joseph's 2013 Malayalam film Drishyam.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another Tamil thriller Iru Dhuruvam revolves around a police officer determined to catch a serial killer in the city of Chennai. Watch on Sony LIV.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Auto Shankar on Zee 5 is another Tamil web series that revolves around a motorcyclist whose life changes when he gets involved in rostitution.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Visaranai on Netflix is a Tamil crime thriller.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anjaam Pathira on SunNxt is a gripping Malyalam drama.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A modern Kannada suspense drama with a relatable plot and characters is Gultoo on Voot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vella Raja on Amazon Prime Video is a cat-and-mouse kind of web series where good chases bad.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Are you obsessed with murder, mysteries, and thriller dramas?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These movies and web shows will surely keep you on the edge of your seat.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 films and series on the Kashmir issue that are a riveting watch on OTT
Find Out More