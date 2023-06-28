Top 10 South Indian films dubbed in Hindi to watch on OTT for blockbuster entertainment

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 28, 2023

Ratsasan on Disney+Hotstar is a Tamil psychological crime thriller movie follows a police officer who chases after a psychotic serial killer.

Anniyan on SunNxt is about a man suffering from multiple personality disorder.

Vikram Vedha on Disney+Hotstar shows a police inspector named Vikram and his partner Simon.

Eega on Amazon Prime Video is a tragedy, but a tragedy had never been this entertaining.

Watch 24 on Disney+Hotstar Suriya in which he plays the role of a scientist who invents a time-travelling watch.

Jai Bhim on Amazon Prime Video is about a poor tribal man is falsely accused of burglary by a tyrant rich man,

Na Peru Surya Naa Illu India on Zee 5 is about a soldier is court-martialed due to his anger issues.

Dear Comrade on Amazon Prime Video is about a state-level cricketer falls in love with a student union leader.

Sarrainodu on Disney+Hotstar is about an ex-military man takes the charge of beating up individuals who have escaped.

Nenokkadine on SunNXT is about a schizophrenic musician who is bent on finding the three men who he believes murdered his parents.

Dubbed movies definitely play a huge role in expanding the reach of regional movies.

There have been several critically acclaimed South Indian movies across genres that are well appreciated by the Hindi-speaking audience.

