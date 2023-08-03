Top 10 South Indian films on friendship that'll make you miss your BFFs

As Friendship Day is round the corner, watch these films with your bestie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 03, 2023
The film revolves around the lives of three cousins, who reunite in Bangalore and experience the joys and challenges of life, love, and friendship.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie follows a group of college friends and their journey through various experiences, friendship, and love during their time at college.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A follow-up to the film Arya, it continues the story of Arya, who struggles with love, friendship, and rivalry with another man.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Set in the 1920s, the film showcases the fictional story of two freedom fighters, and how their friendship grows.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film follows the lives of two close friends, who face various challenges in their personal and professional lives and the impact of those challenges on their friendship.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film is all about the life of Mahaan and how loyal he is to his friend who saved his life from goons and danger.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film narrates the journey of engineering students, their college life, friendships, and love interests.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie revolves around a successful businessman who returns to his village to reconnect with his roots and make a positive change in society.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film tells the story of two friends, Surya and Devaraj, who end up on opposite sides of the law and the conflicts that arise between them.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie revolves around an ex-bomb disposal expert, who seeks revenge for a personal tragedy while unveiling a larger conspiracy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
