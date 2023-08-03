Top 10 South Indian films on friendship that'll make you miss your BFFs

As Friendship Day is round the corner, watch these films with your bestie.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 03, 2023

Bangalore Days (2014)

The film revolves around the lives of three cousins, who reunite in Bangalore and experience the joys and challenges of life, love, and friendship.

Happy Days (2007)

The movie follows a group of college friends and their journey through various experiences, friendship, and love during their time at college.

Arya 2 (2009)

A follow-up to the film Arya, it continues the story of Arya, who struggles with love, friendship, and rivalry with another man.

RRR (2022)

Set in the 1920s, the film showcases the fictional story of two freedom fighters, and how their friendship grows.

Unnadi Okate Zindagi (2017)

The film follows the lives of two close friends, who face various challenges in their personal and professional lives and the impact of those challenges on their friendship.

Mahaan (2020)

This film is all about the life of Mahaan and how loyal he is to his friend who saved his life from goons and danger.

Kirrik Party (2016)

The film narrates the journey of engineering students, their college life, friendships, and love interests.

Maharshi (2019)

The movie revolves around a successful businessman who returns to his village to reconnect with his roots and make a positive change in society.

Thalapathi (1991)

The film tells the story of two friends, Surya and Devaraj, who end up on opposite sides of the law and the conflicts that arise between them.

Arrambam (2013)

The movie revolves around an ex-bomb disposal expert, who seeks revenge for a personal tragedy while unveiling a larger conspiracy.

