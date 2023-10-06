Top 10 South Indian films that should never be remade in Bollywood

Kantara to Vikram: Top South Indian films that Bollywood should not remake.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 06, 2023
This beautiful love story starring Dulquer Salman and Mrunal Thakur made everyone's hearts melt and it should remain untouched.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Malayalam film starring Fahadh Faasil is about a common man becoming the face of a religious scam. His performance is extraordinary.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rishab Shetty's hit film should definitely not be remade by Bollywood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bollywood hasn't been very successful in making good period dramas. Thus, Ponniyin Selvan series should not be touched.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SS Rajamouli created magic on screen with Baahubali starring Prabhas. Bollywood should definitely not remake this one.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Allu Arjun's Pushpa is already a pan-India film. So why a remake?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahesh Babu's film around a banking scandal left many intrigued but a Bollywood remake is not advisable.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kamal Haasan's Vikram is among the best action thrillers. It's difficult to match his swag.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another period drama by the South Film industry that should not be remade in Bollywood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film starring Yash is already available in Hindi, so why a remake?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhanush starrer Vaathi is a gorgeous film with a strong message. Let it be the way it is!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another very remarkable film by Dhanush that should not get a Bollywood remake is Asuran.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
