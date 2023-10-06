Top 10 South Indian films that should never be remade in Bollywood

Kantara to Vikram: Top South Indian films that Bollywood should not remake.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 06, 2023

Sita Ramam

This beautiful love story starring Dulquer Salman and Mrunal Thakur made everyone's hearts melt and it should remain untouched.

Trance

The Malayalam film starring Fahadh Faasil is about a common man becoming the face of a religious scam. His performance is extraordinary.

Kantara

Rishab Shetty's hit film should definitely not be remade by Bollywood.

Ponniyin Selvan series

Bollywood hasn't been very successful in making good period dramas. Thus, Ponniyin Selvan series should not be touched.

Baahubali series

SS Rajamouli created magic on screen with Baahubali starring Prabhas. Bollywood should definitely not remake this one.

Pushpa series

Allu Arjun's Pushpa is already a pan-India film. So why a remake?

Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Mahesh Babu's film around a banking scandal left many intrigued but a Bollywood remake is not advisable.

Vikram

Kamal Haasan's Vikram is among the best action thrillers. It's difficult to match his swag.

Bimbisara

Another period drama by the South Film industry that should not be remade in Bollywood.

KGF series

The film starring Yash is already available in Hindi, so why a remake?

Vaathi

Dhanush starrer Vaathi is a gorgeous film with a strong message. Let it be the way it is!

Asuran

Another very remarkable film by Dhanush that should not get a Bollywood remake is Asuran.

