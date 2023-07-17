Top 10 South Indian gangster dramas to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar and more

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 17, 2023

Yash starrer KGF 1 and 2 on Amazon Prime Video is super hit.

Gangster Pushpa is one of the most loves one.

Dhanush's gangster drama Jagame Thandhiram is available on Netflix.

Telugu movie Michael is available on Aha.

Yevadu starring Ram Charan on Jio Cinema.

In Vikram Vedha, Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of a gangster.

Vada Chennai is another South gangster drama on SonyLiv.

Rajinikanth's movie Kabali is available on Disney+Hotstar.

Mahesh Babu's Pokiri is available on Disney+Hotstar.

Angamaly Diaries is all about gang wars.

