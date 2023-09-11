Top 10 South Indian gangster flicks on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Cinema and other OTT platforms

Top 10 South Indian gangster flicks like KGF, Vikram, Jigarthanda and more on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Cinema and other OTT platformsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023
Kamal Haasan, Lokesh Kanagaraj's movie is there on Disney + Hotstar and Zee 5Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Yash gangster spectacle is there on Prime VideoSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhanush's Vada Chennai is on Prime Video and Disney + HotstarSource: Bollywoodlife.com
One of Rajinikanth's big hits, it is on Prime Video and Disney + HotstarSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This movie is there on Prime Video, MX Player, Disney + HotstarSource: Bollywoodlife.com
You can watch Yash's blockbuster film on Prime VideoSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Mani Ratnam's all-time classic crime drama is on Prime VideoSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The original Telugu film is there on Disney + Hotstar starring Mahesh Babu and Ileana D'CruzSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Raj Shetty and Rishab Shetty are top notch in this Kannada film on Zee 5Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This movie is there on MX Player, Prime Video and Disney. It is highly rated on IMDBSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This Malayalam gangster movie is on Netflix and Prime VideoSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Siddharth and Bobby Simha's film is there on Prime Video and DisneySource: Bollywoodlife.com
This classic Rajinikanth movie is on Prime VideoSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!