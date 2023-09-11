Top 10 South Indian gangster flicks on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Cinema and other OTT platforms

Top 10 South Indian gangster flicks like KGF, Vikram, Jigarthanda and more on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Cinema and other OTT platforms

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023

Vikram

Kamal Haasan, Lokesh Kanagaraj's movie is there on Disney + Hotstar and Zee 5

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF 1

The Yash gangster spectacle is there on Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vada Chennai

Dhanush's Vada Chennai is on Prime Video and Disney + Hotstar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kabali

One of Rajinikanth's big hits, it is on Prime Video and Disney + Hotstar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pudhupettai

This movie is there on Prime Video, MX Player, Disney + Hotstar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF 2

You can watch Yash's blockbuster film on Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nayakan

Mani Ratnam's all-time classic crime drama is on Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pokiri

The original Telugu film is there on Disney + Hotstar starring Mahesh Babu and Ileana D'Cruz

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana

Raj Shetty and Rishab Shetty are top notch in this Kannada film on Zee 5

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aaranya Kaandam

This movie is there on MX Player, Prime Video and Disney. It is highly rated on IMDB

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Angamaly Dairies

This Malayalam gangster movie is on Netflix and Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jigarthanda

Siddharth and Bobby Simha's film is there on Prime Video and Disney

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baashha

This classic Rajinikanth movie is on Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ajay Devgn to Rajinikanth: Top 10 superstars Shriya Saran has great onscreen chemistry with

 

 Find Out More