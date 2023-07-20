Top 10 South Indian Hindi dubbed movies available to watch for free on Youtube

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 20, 2023

Ratsasan is a crime thriller where the protagonist tracks down a psychotic killer.

Vikram Vedha is a neo-noir crime thriller starring Ra Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Athiran is a must-watch mystery horror thriller starring Sai Pallavi.

Thupparivaalan is about a detective exploring a conspiracy involving a deadly assassin while investigating the mystery behind the death of a dog.

96 is a beautiful love story of two school sweethearts reuniting after 22 years but never expressed their love.

Kadaikutty Singham is about a small-town farmer who falls in love with a girl who shares a past with his family.

Vellaikaran is about a young man fighting against a food corporation that produces adulterated products.

Love Story is a heartwarming tale of a Zumba instructor and upper-caste girl.

Theeran is about a police officer investigating the legal activities of a gangster.

Arya 2 revolves around two orphans friends falling in love with the same girl and learns about it when they meet after several years of separation.

