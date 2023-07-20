Top 10 South Indian Hindi dubbed movies available to watch for free on Youtube
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 20, 2023
Ratsasan is a crime thriller where the protagonist tracks down a psychotic killer.
Vikram Vedha is a neo-noir crime thriller starring Ra Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.
Athiran is a must-watch mystery horror thriller starring Sai Pallavi.
Thupparivaalan is about a detective exploring a conspiracy involving a deadly assassin while investigating the mystery behind the death of a dog.
96 is a beautiful love story of two school sweethearts reuniting after 22 years but never expressed their love.
Kadaikutty Singham is about a small-town farmer who falls in love with a girl who shares a past with his family.
Vellaikaran is about a young man fighting against a food corporation that produces adulterated products.
Love Story is a heartwarming tale of a Zumba instructor and upper-caste girl.
Theeran is about a police officer investigating the legal activities of a gangster.
Arya 2 revolves around two orphans friends falling in love with the same girl and learns about it when they meet after several years of separation.
