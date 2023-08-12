Top 10 South Indian horror comedy movies to watch on OTT

Add these South horror comedies to your watchlistSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 12, 2023
Taapsee Pannu and Vijay Sethupathi starrer is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Kanchana inspired Akshay Kumar's Laxmii. Watch this Tamil horror comedy on Amazon Prime Video.
Chandramukhi is a classic horror comedy headlined by Rajinikanth. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Devi is a Tamil language horror comedy film starring Tamannaah Bhatia. Watch on Zee 5.
Taapse Pannu's another horror comedy Anando Brahma is available on Zee 5.
Tamannaah Bhatia's Petromax will scare and make laugh you at the same time. Available on Amazon Prime Video.
Raghava Lawrence starrer Shivalinga is streaming on Zee 5.
Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Raju Gari Gadhi is available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Aranmanai 3 is a horror comedy starring Raashii Khanna and cab watched on Zee 5.
