Top 10 South Indian horror comedy movies to watch on OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 12, 2023

Annabelle Sethupathi

Taapsee Pannu and Vijay Sethupathi starrer is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kanchana

Kanchana inspired Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii. Watch this Tamil horror comedy on Amazon Prime Video.

Chandramukhi

Chandramukhi is a classic horror comedy headlined by Rajinikanth. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

Devi

Devi is a Tamil language horror comedy film starring Tamannaah Bhatia. Watch on Zee 5.

Anando Brahma

Taapse Pannu’s another horror comedy Anando Brahma is available on Zee 5.

Petromax

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Petromax will scare and make laugh you at the same time. Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Shivalinga

Raghava Lawrence starrer Shivalinga is streaming on Zee 5.

Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu

Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Raju Gari Gadhi

Raju Gari Gadhi is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Aranmanai 3

Aranmanai 3 is a horror comedy starring Raashii Khanna and cab watched on Zee 5.

