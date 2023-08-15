Top 10 South Indian horror films that will send chills down your spine

Naane Varuvean, Pisaasu and more are a must watch for horror lovers.

Nikita Thakkar

Aug 15, 2023

Asvins

The Tamil-language psychological horror film directed by Tarun Teja is on Netflix.

Maya

Starring Nayanthara, Maya will leave you spooked. The film is on Zee5.

Naane Varuvean

Starring Dhanush, it is a story of a girl getting possessed by a ghost.

Arundhati

Arundhati stars Anushka Shetty. The horror fantasy film is on Disney+Hotstar.

13B: Fear Has a New Address

The title of R Madhavan's film available on Disney+Hotstar says it all.

Pisaasu

The story is about a girl haunting a man directing him to the person who killed her.

Pizza

Film starring Vijay Sethupathi and others is a horror mystery thriller that will leave you shocked.

U turn

It is a supernatural film based on road accidents.

Virupaksha

The film available of Netflix is about a man unearthing the secret behind brutal deaths of villagers.

Bonus - Kanchana

Even though it has comedy, it will leave you scared AF.

