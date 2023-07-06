Top 10 South Indian horror movies that will leave you totally shaken

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 06, 2023

Maya (2015) on Sun NXT is an emotional horror movie.

Aval (2017) on Netflix will keep you hooked.

Zero (2016) on Amazon Prime Video is one of the best horror flicks.

Kanchana 2 (2015) on Sun NXT is sequel to Munni 2.

Raju Gari Gadhi (2015) on Disney+Hotstar is again one of the best horror watches.

Pisaasu (2014) on Disney+Hotstar is a different kind of horror movie.

Mangala (2011) on Sun Nxt shows how a woman becomes responsible for the death of her fan.

U Turn (2016) on Netflix is about a lady who is a journalist and has horror genre.

Arundhati (2009) on Sun NXT has too many jump scenes.

Ouija (2015) on Amazon Prime Video is about spirits.

Horror makes us forget reality.

These are the best South Indian horror films.

