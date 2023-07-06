Top 10 South Indian horror movies that will leave you totally shaken
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 06, 2023
Maya (2015) on Sun NXT is an emotional horror movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aval (2017) on Netflix will keep you hooked.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Zero (2016) on Amazon Prime Video is one of the best horror flicks.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kanchana 2 (2015) on Sun NXT is sequel to Munni 2.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raju Gari Gadhi (2015) on Disney+Hotstar is again one of the best horror watches.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pisaasu (2014) on Disney+Hotstar is a different kind of horror movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mangala (2011) on Sun Nxt shows how a woman becomes responsible for the death of her fan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
U Turn (2016) on Netflix is about a lady who is a journalist and has horror genre.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arundhati (2009) on Sun NXT has too many jump scenes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ouija (2015) on Amazon Prime Video is about spirits.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Horror makes us forget reality.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These are the best South Indian horror films.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 TV bahus that have ruled hearts with their onscreen and offscreen personality
Find Out More