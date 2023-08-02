Top 10 South Indian horror movies that will make you sleepless on Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Here, take a look at the list of South Indian horror movies on OTT that are unmissable.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 02, 2023

Kanchana

Kanchana is by far the most popular horror film series to come out of the regional South Indian film industries.

U Turn

An intriguing supernatural thriller that will remind some viewers of Korean cross-genre thrillers, the 2016 Kannada-language movie U Turn.

Pisaasu

Directed by acclaimed Tamil director Mysskin, the 2014 movie Pisaasu made a definite mark on its viewers with its unique take on the horror genre. Watch on Disney+Hotstar.

Kumari

Kumari on Netflix s one of the most memorable horror offerings to come out of India recently.

Arundhati

Telugu-language film Arundhati on Disney+Hotstar falls more in line with the standard horror offering that comes out of the regional South Indian film industries.

Chaarulatha

Chaarulatha on Disney+Hotstar can easily disturb you with its premise if you haven’t watched the Thai film Alone.

Aranmanai

Aranmanai on Sun Nxt enjoyed such widespread popularity that it spawned an entire film series.

Pizza

Pizza on Netflix was critically acclaimed for its unique story and impressive performances

Jallikattu

These tales feature few supernatural elements.

Yavarum Nalam

Yavarum Nalam on Amazon Prime Video is one of the significant Tamil-language releases.

South Indian movies

Indian cinema has succeeded in making its mark on the world with its many great films.

Horror genre movies

Indian romances and blockbusters are well-known to global audiences to different degrees, horror genre is also famous.

