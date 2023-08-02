Top 10 South Indian horror movies that will make you sleepless on Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Here, take a look at the list of South Indian horror movies on OTT that are unmissable.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 02, 2023
Kanchana is by far the most popular horror film series to come out of the regional South Indian film industries.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An intriguing supernatural thriller that will remind some viewers of Korean cross-genre thrillers, the 2016 Kannada-language movie U Turn.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Directed by acclaimed Tamil director Mysskin, the 2014 movie Pisaasu made a definite mark on its viewers with its unique take on the horror genre. Watch on Disney+Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kumari on Netflix s one of the most memorable horror offerings to come out of India recently.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Telugu-language film Arundhati on Disney+Hotstar falls more in line with the standard horror offering that comes out of the regional South Indian film industries.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chaarulatha on Disney+Hotstar can easily disturb you with its premise if you haven’t watched the Thai film Alone.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aranmanai on Sun Nxt enjoyed such widespread popularity that it spawned an entire film series.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pizza on Netflix was critically acclaimed for its unique story and impressive performancesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
These tales feature few supernatural elements.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yavarum Nalam on Amazon Prime Video is one of the significant Tamil-language releases.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Indian cinema has succeeded in making its mark on the world with its many great films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Indian romances and blockbusters are well-known to global audiences to different degrees, horror genre is also famous.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!