Top 10 South Indian horror thrillers to watch on OTT
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 19, 2023
13B has R Madhavan, Nitu Chandra, and Poonam Dhillon and can be seen on Amazon Prime Video.
U Turn was remade as Chandramukhi and Bhool Bhulaiya on Amazon Prime Video.
Shhh! can be seen on Eros Now and is about supernatural experiences faced by a crew that visits a village.
Masooda on AHA Video is about a single mother Neelam struggling to save her possessed daughter from the clutches of an evil force.
Bhoothakaalam on Sony LIV us about a mother and son experiencing mysterious events which distort their sense of reality.
Kantara on Netflix is about betrayal, scheming and murder.
Tumbbad on Amazon Prime Video is about a monster who is never to be worshipped.
Demonte on Amazon Prime Video is about supernatural activity taking place.
Deyyam on Amazon Prime Video is about how a man's teenage daughter being possessed by an evil spirit.
Athiran on Disney+Hotstar is about Fahad Faasil and Sai Pallavi. It is about a doctor who starts uncovering a lot of mysteries when he visits an asylum.
