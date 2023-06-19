Top 10 South Indian horror thrillers to watch on OTT

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 19, 2023

13B has R Madhavan, Nitu Chandra, and Poonam Dhillon and can be seen on Amazon Prime Video.

U Turn was remade as Chandramukhi and Bhool Bhulaiya on Amazon Prime Video.

Shhh! can be seen on Eros Now and is about supernatural experiences faced by a crew that visits a village.

Masooda on AHA Video is about a single mother Neelam struggling to save her possessed daughter from the clutches of an evil force.

Bhoothakaalam on Sony LIV us about a mother and son experiencing mysterious events which distort their sense of reality.

Kantara on Netflix is about betrayal, scheming and murder.

Tumbbad on Amazon Prime Video is about a monster who is never to be worshipped.

Demonte on Amazon Prime Video is about supernatural activity taking place.

Deyyam on Amazon Prime Video is about how a man's teenage daughter being possessed by an evil spirit.

Athiran on Disney+Hotstar is about Fahad Faasil and Sai Pallavi. It is about a doctor who starts uncovering a lot of mysteries when he visits an asylum.

