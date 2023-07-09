Top 10 South Indian love stories you should watch with your partner on OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 09, 2023
Watchlist these South movies if you are a rom-com genre lover.
Fidaa is a romantic comedy film streaming on Netflix.
Minnale is Tamil version of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Sita Ramam is a heartwarming love story that will melt your heart. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Majili is a heart-touching love story of a guy who can't marry his childhood love and waits for her every single day.
96 on Amazon Prime Video is the story of two college sweethearts meeting after 22 years.
Tholi Prema is one of the best romantic movies. Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.
Premam is coming of age romance film available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Ok Kanmani is the Tamil version of Ok Jaanu. Watch it on Netflix.
Ninnu Kori is a romantic-comedy drama streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Dear Comrade is a famous love story starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
