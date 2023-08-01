Top 10 South Indian movies based on India Pakistan issue you can watch on OTT now

These films, which were made against the backdrop of Indo-Pakistan war an the scenario are worth all your time.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 01, 2023

Goodachari

A spy, in his first mission, he unravels a conspiracy that puts national security at risk.

SPY

An agent unravels the connection between a notorious arms dealer and the hidden secrets of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Ghazi

An Indian war film inspired by true events and is a fictionalized account of the underwater warfare between India and Pakistan during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War.

Sita Ramam

Sita Ramam is about an army soldier and a princess who fall in love, but get separated when he goes to fight in Pakistan.

Roja

Roja's life takes a turn when Rishi is kidnapped by terrorists, and she embarks on a mission to rescue him.

Picket 43

It tells the story of an Indian soldier stationed at the border post Picket 43 in the Kashmir region.

Sahasam

It follows the journey of a young man who embarks on a perilous treasure hunt to find hidden wealth in Pakistan..

Khadgam

The film portrays the stories of four individuals from different backgrounds and how their paths intertwine during a communal riot in the city.

Kaatru Veliyidai

Set against the backdrop of the Kargil War, the movie is known for its stunning visuals, soulful music, and intense performances.

Mehbooba

The story follows a reincarnated couple, whose love transcends time and destiny. Set in the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistan war.

