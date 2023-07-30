Top 10 South Indian movies dubbed in Hindi to watch on OTT

South Indian movies are available to watch online in Hindi dub.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 30, 2023

U Turn - Amazon Prime Video

This mystery thriller will keep you hooked till the end.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Makkhi - Netflix

This is fantasy action film featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nani and Kiccha Sudeep.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Magadheera - Disney+ Hostar

This SS Rajamouli directorial is set in a period era 400 years ago.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dear Comrade - Amazon Prime Video

This film is a college romance starring Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lucifer - Amazon Prime Video

This film features Malayalam superstar Mohanlal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kantara - Netflix

Kantara is a folklore from a village in Karnataka. The Rishab Shetty directorial is streaming on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arjun Reddy - Amazon Prime Video

This Vijay Deverakonda film is an iconic hit in the South Indian film industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

777 Charlie - Disney+ Hostar

This film shows an emotional bond between a man and a dog.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kanchanna - Disney+ Hostar

This is a horror comedy flick and a must watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shivaji The Boss - Netflix

Rajinikanth starrer has earned a National award and four Filmfare.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Fardeen Khan, Natasha to separate after 18 years of marriage, more celebs who broke up years after shaadi

 

 Find Out More