Top 10 South Indian movies of recent times that failed to impress the audience
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 03, 2023
Kushi promised to be a full rom-com but it turned out to be a painful affair.
The Legend was overhyped before release and it fell flat at BO.
Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger was a disaster.
Cobra was a huge flop at the box office.
Kabzaa flopped at the box office despite talented multi-star cast including Kiccha Sudeep.
DSP had nothing new to attract the audience.
Prabhas starrer Saaho failed miserably at the box office.
Vijay Sethupathi’s Sangathamizhan received low ratings.
Saamy Square had no story, an unimpressive plot but good actors.
Asura Guru received negative response from the audience.
