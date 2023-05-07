Top 10 South Indian movies that are remakes of Bollywood films
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 07, 2023
Kollywood also remade Jab We Met as Kanden Kadhalai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamil film Aha Kalyanam is an official remake of 2010 film Band Baaja Baaraat.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Delhi Belly was remade in Tamil and titled Settai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Telugu film Gopala Gopala is a remake of Akshay Kumar’s Oh My God.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Telugu drama Ram Robert Rahim is remake of Amar Akbar Anthony.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Wednesday was remade in Telugu titled Eenadu.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lage Raho Munna Bhai was also remade as Shankar Dada Zindabad
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Telugu movie Maestro is a remake of Bollywood’s hit Andhadhun.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Telugu film Shankar Dada MBBS is a remake of evergreen Munna Bhai MBBS.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nanban is a Tamil remake of Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi’s 3 idiots
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Top Shocking Twists: Virat WARNS Sai to stay away from Vinu; Mrs Adhikari bumps into shirtless Satya and more
Find Out More