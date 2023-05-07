Top 10 South Indian movies that are remakes of Bollywood films

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 07, 2023

Kollywood also remade Jab We Met as Kanden Kadhalai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamil film Aha Kalyanam is an official remake of 2010 film Band Baaja Baaraat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Delhi Belly was remade in Tamil and titled Settai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Telugu film Gopala Gopala is a remake of Akshay Kumar’s Oh My God.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Telugu drama Ram Robert Rahim is remake of Amar Akbar Anthony.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Wednesday was remade in Telugu titled Eenadu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lage Raho Munna Bhai was also remade as Shankar Dada Zindabad

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Telugu movie Maestro is a remake of Bollywood’s hit Andhadhun.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Telugu film Shankar Dada MBBS is a remake of evergreen Munna Bhai MBBS.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nanban is a Tamil remake of Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi’s 3 idiots

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Top Shocking Twists: Virat WARNS Sai to stay away from Vinu; Mrs Adhikari bumps into shirtless Satya and more

 

 Find Out More