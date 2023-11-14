Top 10 South Indian movies that hold strong social message to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 14, 2023
Aruvi on SonyLiv is about HIV patients and how they are treated by the society.

Dhanush starrer Vaathi on Netflix is about privatisation of education and how it can adversely affect young children.

Suriya's movie Jai Bhim on Amazon Prime Video is about a lawyer standing up for poor tribal people and bringing them justice.

Leader on Zee5 has Rana Daggubati taking the charge to free the system from corruption.

Bharat Ane Nenu starring Mahesh Babu in the lead has the central character trying to reform the corrupt society. It is on JioCinema.

Pariyerum Perumal on Amazon Prime Video is about a boy from lower caste falling in love with a girl from upper caste. The film talks about the caste based division.

The political drama Maamannan starring Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil and more also has a subtle message over social justice and caste struggle.

Rajinikanth in movie Kaala on Disney+Hotstar fights for the people of slum. The film touches upon topics like casteism, colourism and social justice.

Sara's on Amazon Prime Video revolves around a couple who is trying to defy society's pressure of having children as they have their own dreams and ambitions.

Jana Gana Mana on Netflix is a strong, though-provoking film about hunger for political power, caste discrimination and more.

Joker on Amazon Prime Video is a story of a man who calls himself as the President of India and his journey fulfil his wife's demand to have a proper toilet.

