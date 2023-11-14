Top 10 South Indian movies that hold strong social message to watch on OTT

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 14, 2023

Aruvi on SonyLiv is about HIV patients and how they are treated by the society.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhanush starrer Vaathi on Netflix is about privatisation of education and how it can adversely affect young children.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suriya's movie Jai Bhim on Amazon Prime Video is about a lawyer standing up for poor tribal people and bringing them justice.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Leader on Zee5 has Rana Daggubati taking the charge to free the system from corruption.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bharat Ane Nenu starring Mahesh Babu in the lead has the central character trying to reform the corrupt society. It is on JioCinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pariyerum Perumal on Amazon Prime Video is about a boy from lower caste falling in love with a girl from upper caste. The film talks about the caste based division.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The political drama Maamannan starring Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil and more also has a subtle message over social justice and caste struggle.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajinikanth in movie Kaala on Disney+Hotstar fights for the people of slum. The film touches upon topics like casteism, colourism and social justice.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara's on Amazon Prime Video revolves around a couple who is trying to defy society's pressure of having children as they have their own dreams and ambitions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jana Gana Mana on Netflix is a strong, though-provoking film about hunger for political power, caste discrimination and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Joker on Amazon Prime Video is a story of a man who calls himself as the President of India and his journey fulfil his wife's demand to have a proper toilet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bhai Dooj 2023: Sari inspiration from Rashmika Mandanna, Mira Kapoor and other top divas

 

 Find Out More