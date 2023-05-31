Top 10 South Indian movies with maximum number of remakes

Here is the list of South Indian movies that are remade most number of times.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 31, 2023
South Indian remakes is nothing new in Bollywood but some films were remade multiple times in several languages.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kannada crime thriller has a total 4 remakes in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mohanlal’s film is remade in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nayanthara’s movie is remade in 3 languages Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The horror classic film has been remade in Tamil, Hindi, Bengali and Kannada. Rajinikanth headlined the film titled Chandramukhi while Akshay Kumar featured in Bhool Bhulaiyaa.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhu Deva’s film has a total of 9 remakes including Ramaiya Vastavaiya in Hindi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This Tamil film is remade in 6 languages.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay Sethupathi's Tamil film is remade 6 times in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Marathi and Gujarati.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kireedam has a total of 6 remakes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This SS Rajamouli’s directorial has a total of 6 remakes. Rowdy Rathore in Hindi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This Tamil film was remade in several languages namely Kannada, Marathi, Nepali, Bengali, Bangladeshi Bengali and Punjabi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!