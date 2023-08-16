Top 10 South Indian movies with the biggest box office opening

South movies with the highest box office collection on release day

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 16, 2023

South movies with highest opening day collection

Here is a list of South Indian movies that had the highest collection on release day according to reports.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikram

Kamal Haasan’s Vikram reportedly collected Rs 58 crore on opening day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jailer

Rajinikanth’s latest movie Jailer had an opening of whopping Rs 48.35 crore in all languages.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Beast

Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast had an opening of Rs 37 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Annaatthe

Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe collected Rs 34.92 crore in Tamil Nadu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Master

Vijay’s Master collected Rs 34.80 crore on the first day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigil

Thalapathy Vijay’s Bigil collected Rs 34.10 crore on release day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mersel

Mersel collected Rs 31.3 crore on the first day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sarkar

Thalapathy Vijay’s another biggest opening is Sarkar with Rs 30 crore collection.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Valimai

Ajith Kumar’s Valimai surprised everyone with an opening of Rs 28.6 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

PS 1

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus made an opening of Rs 26.85 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol and more top 10 Indian actors who are king of 200 crore club

 

 Find Out More