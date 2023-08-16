Top 10 South Indian movies with the biggest box office opening

South movies with the highest box office collection on release daySource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 16, 2023
Here is a list of South Indian movies that had the highest collection on release day according to reports.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kamal Haasan’s Vikram reportedly collected Rs 58 crore on opening day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth’s latest movie Jailer had an opening of whopping Rs 48.35 crore in all languages.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast had an opening of Rs 37 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe collected Rs 34.92 crore in Tamil Nadu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay’s Master collected Rs 34.80 crore on the first day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thalapathy Vijay’s Bigil collected Rs 34.10 crore on release day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mersel collected Rs 31.3 crore on the first day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thalapathy Vijay’s another biggest opening is Sarkar with Rs 30 crore collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajith Kumar’s Valimai surprised everyone with an opening of Rs 28.6 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus made an opening of Rs 26.85 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!