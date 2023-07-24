Top 10 South Indian murder mysteries to watch on OTT
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 24, 2023
Starting with one of the most famous movies out there, this one is a remake of Malayalam hit Drishya. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Anjaam Pathira on MX Player follows a guy named Anwar who is a criminologist helping the Kerala Police with several cases of serial killers.
U-Turn on Netflix is one movie that might give you the chills.
Vikram Vedha on Disney+Hotsar is a perfect crime drama.
Mumbai Police on Disney+Hotsar is a perfect Malyalam thriller.
Visaranai is loosely based on a novel named Lock Up.
Yashoda is a Telugu action thriller film written and directed by Hari–Harish on Amazon Prime Video.
12th Man is a Malayalam mystery thriller film directed by Jeethu Joseph on Disney+Hotstar.
Rorschach is a Malayalam mystery psychological thriller film directed by Nissam Basheer on Amazon Prime Video.
Vikram is a Tamil crime action thriller film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj on Zee 5.
Sometimes the regular stuff on OTT feels interesting because of the genre.
These South Indian thriller films are better than Bollywood movies.
