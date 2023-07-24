Top 10 South Indian murder mysteries to watch on OTT

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 24, 2023

Starting with one of the most famous movies out there, this one is a remake of Malayalam hit Drishya. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anjaam Pathira on MX Player follows a guy named Anwar who is a criminologist helping the Kerala Police with several cases of serial killers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

U-Turn on Netflix is one movie that might give you the chills.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikram Vedha on Disney+Hotsar is a perfect crime drama.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mumbai Police on Disney+Hotsar is a perfect Malyalam thriller.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Visaranai is loosely based on a novel named Lock Up.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yashoda is a Telugu action thriller film written and directed by Hari–Harish on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

12th Man is a Malayalam mystery thriller film directed by Jeethu Joseph on Disney+Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rorschach is a Malayalam mystery psychological thriller film directed by Nissam Basheer on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikram is a Tamil crime action thriller film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj on Zee 5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sometimes the regular stuff on OTT feels interesting because of the genre.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

These South Indian thriller films are better than Bollywood movies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Iulia Vantur and Salman Khan alleged love story is stuff of dreams

 

 Find Out More