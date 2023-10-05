Top 10 South Indian new movies releasing at the end of 2023

Leo, Salaar, Tiger Nageswara Rao and more: Here is a look at the line up of exciting movies from South India in year end

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 05, 2023

Leo

The Thalapathy Vijay movie is coming on October 19, 2023

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salaar

Salaar Vs Dunki is historic stuff. The movie comes on December 22, 2023

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Captain Miller

Dhanush is coming in and as Captain Miller on December 15, 2023

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhruva Natchathiram

Chiyaan Vikram film is releasing on November 15, 2023

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger Nageswara Rao

Fans are super impressed with trailer of Tiger Nageswara Rao that comes on Dussehra

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghost

This action thriller movie is coming on October 19, 2023

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saindhav

This Telugu movie is also supposed to be coming on December 22, 2023

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hi Nanna

Mrunal Thakur and Nani movie is due for December 21, 2023

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Harom Hara

Harom Hara is supposed to be releasing on December 22

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Extra: Ordinary Man

This film is going to come in theatres on December 23, 2023

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rajinikanth’s Jailer becomes biggest Tamil film of all time at the worldwide box office

 

 Find Out More