Top 10 South Indian noir crime thrillers to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Sony LIV and more OTT

Top 10 South Indian noir crime thrillers in various genres to watch on OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Hotstar, SUN Nxt and moreSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 08, 2023
With its elements, Jigarthanda is borderline noir. The movie is on Prime VideoSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This Mohanlal, Salim Ghouse noir film is there on Prime VideoSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This horror film in Kannada is available on Sun NXT. It stars Chiranjeevi SarjaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This Kannada neo noir mystery movie is there on Prime VideoSource: Bollywoodlife.com
One of the best Tamil neo noir movies, you can watch it on Prime VideoSource: Bollywoodlife.com
With its ambivalent theme, it is somewhat in neo noir genre. You can watch it on Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This Dulquer Salmaan noir crime thriller is there on Prime VideoSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This experimental movie of Mohanlal can be watched on Sun NXT and Prime VideoSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This classic commercial thriller can be watched on Sun NXTSource: Bollywoodlife.com
You can watch the Hindi version on Jio Cinema and Tamil one on Prime VideoSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!