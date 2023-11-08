Top 10 South Indian noir crime thrillers to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Sony LIV and more OTT

Top 10 South Indian noir crime thrillers in various genres to watch on OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Hotstar, SUN Nxt and more

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 08, 2023

Jigarthanda

With its elements, Jigarthanda is borderline noir. The movie is on Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thazahvaram

This Mohanlal, Salim Ghouse noir film is there on Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aake

This horror film in Kannada is available on Sun NXT. It stars Chiranjeevi Sarja

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arishadvarga

This Kannada neo noir mystery movie is there on Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aaranya Kaandam

One of the best Tamil neo noir movies, you can watch it on Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathu Thala

With its ambivalent theme, it is somewhat in neo noir genre. You can watch it on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Theevram

This Dulquer Salmaan noir crime thriller is there on Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Munnariyippu

This experimental movie of Mohanlal can be watched on Sun NXT and Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Upendra

This classic commercial thriller can be watched on Sun NXT

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikram Vedha

You can watch the Hindi version on Jio Cinema and Tamil one on Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 controversial films that got banned but are available to watch for free on YouTube

 

 Find Out More