Top 10 South Indian psychological thriller films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

The best of South Indian psychological thriller movies streaming on OTT that you just can't miss.
A man on the verge of losing his eyesight blackmails two men, who are suspects in a murder trial, for money.
One of the highest rated Malayalam thriller movies on IMDb, the film revolves around a newly married couple who move into a haunted house.
A mind-blowing thriller about a visually impaired man who attempts to rescue his love interest from a serial killer.
A cop pays the price of his honesty and loyalty as he tries to uncover the misdeeds of a gangster.
A forensic expert investigates a woman's murder while undergoing treatment for his hallucinations.
An intriguing tale about an honest police officer who aims to put an end to a dreaded gangster.
A detective is approached by a child to investigate the death of his pet dog which leads to a larger conspiracy.
A game designer who suffers from PTSD, plays a game of survival after a serial killer enters her home.
A crime-thriller about a police officer who is tasked to catch the killer of a senior officer.
An ex-cop revisits a past case involving the murder of a couple and the accident which led to him losing his leg.
