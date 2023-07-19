Top 10 South Indian psychological thrillers to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 19, 2023

Thupparivaalan is a crime thriller where a detective does murders that create chaos in his life. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Anukshanam has been directed by Ram Gopal Varma and is a psychological thriller.

Game Over on Netflix is a crazy psychological thriller.

U-Turn is a full-on supernatural thriller on MX Player.

Dhruvangal Pathinaaru is about a cop going to a case from his past. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Papanasam is the remake of the original Drishyam and can be seen on Amazon Prime Video.

V1 Murder Case shows the murder of a woman by a forensic person. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Vikram Vedha is a full-on crime thriller on Disney+ Hotstar.

Ratsasan is a psychological thriller on Disney+ Hotstar.

Evaru is about how a rapist-killer is investigated. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Are you a fan of South Indian thriller movies?

These films have a lot to offer.

