Top 10 South Indian remakes in Bollywood that changed the life of Hindi film stars

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 22, 2023

Here is a list of south Indian film remakes that changed career of Bollywood actors.

Shahid Kapoor lifted his drowning career with Kabir Singh a remake of Arjun Reddy.

Baaghi a partial remake of Varsham was a breakthrough film for Tiger Shroff.

R Madhavan made a name in Bollywood with a remake of his film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

Salman Khan delivered several flops but Wanted a remake of Telugu film Pokiri was a hit

Ajay Devgn gained immense popularity with Drishyam

Aamir Khan became famous for his character in Gajhini a remake of Tamil film of the same name.

Vivek Oberoi’s Saathiya became an iconic film, being a remake of Alai Payuthey.

Akshay Kumar’s Hera Pheri, a remake of Ramji Rao Speaking, is a cult classic comedy film.

Ajay Devgn got a second name Singham after the hit status of his film.

Abhishek Bachchan gained popularity with Yuva a remake of Aaytha Ezhuthu

