Top 10 South Indian romantic comedy films on OTT that will win your heart

The best of South Indian rom-coms that will leave you ROFL.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 20, 2023

Geetha Govindam (Disney+ Hotstar)

A young lecturer falls for an independent level-headed woman and tries to win her over.

World Famous lover (Netflix)

A writer realizes his past relationship mistakes by penning his thoughts in the form of love stories.

Ninnu Kori (Amazon Prime Video)

A woman invites her ex-boyfriend to stay at her home with her husband to convince him that she is happy in her life.

Sita Ramam (Disney+ Hotstar)

A heart touching story about an orphan soldier whose life changes after receiving a letter from a mystery woman.

Fidaa (Aha Video)

A love-hate story between an NRI guy and a village belle.

Dear Comrade (Sony LIV)

A love story between a hot headed student leader and a budding cricketer.

Orange (Disney+ Hotstar)

A man who doesn’t believe in love and relationships falls for a woman who wants to be with him forever.

Madhuram (Sony LIV)

Two strangers form a close bond as they wait for their loved ones’ recovery at a hospital.

Tholi Prema (JioCinema, Zee5)

An introvert woman falls in love with an extrovert man but is reluctant to express her feelings.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (Netflix)

A man learns about his real family and decides to carve a place in their hearts.

