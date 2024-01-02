Top 10 South Indian romantic films to watch on Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 02, 2024
Sai Pallavi and Varun Tej starrer is one of the most adorable movies ever. Watch Fidaa on Amazon Prime Video.
Raashii Khanna and Varun Tej movie Tholi Prema is one of the most loved films. It is on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen starrer is a 2015 movie OK Kanmani that is available on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Another Rashmika and Vijay starrer romance movie, Dear Comrade is on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Sita Ramam stars Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in main roles. It can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.
Nani, Nivetha Thomas starrer Ninnu Kori is available on Amazon as well.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda first came together for Geetha Govindam which is on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Sai Pallavi, Nivin Pauly starrer Premam can be watched on Disney Plus Hotstar.
The 2021 movie Ninnila Ninnila starring Nithya Menen, Ritu Varma and, Ashok Selvan is available on Zee5.
Trisha Krishnan and Vijay Sethupathi starrer 96 is one Sony Liv.
