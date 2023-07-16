Top 10 South Indian romantic movies everyone in love should watch on Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and more
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 16, 2023
Sita Ramam on Amazon Prime Video has a beautiful storyline and a gripping climax.
Sita Ramam on Amazon Prime Video has a beautiful storyline and a gripping climax.
Premam on Disney+Hotstar is about how we have all lost faith in love at some point in our lives.
If you are a Vijay Devakonda fan, then Geetha Govindam should be on your watchlist on Disney+Hotstar.
Ninnila Ninnila on Zee 5 is not your conventional romantic South Indian movie.
Ninnu Kori on Amazon Prime Video is a romantic-comedy drama about two lovers, Pallavi and Uma.
Fidaa on Amazon Prime Video is one of the most beautiful south Indian romantic films.
OK Kanmani on Amazon Prime Video revolves around two youngsters Adi and Tara who meet at a wedding and fall in love instantly.
Another gem by the duo Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Devarakonda, Dear Comrade is a beautiful story about two people who are poles apart yet fall in love. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Tholi Prema meaning ‘first love’, will make you laugh and cry for all the right reasons on Disney+Hotstar.
South Indian cinema has been giving Bollywood a run for its money with a string of back-to-back hits.
These south romantic movies have been breaking records.
