Top 10 South Indian romantic movies on OTT for a monsoon movie marathon
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 21, 2023
Tholi Prema on Disney+ Hotstar shows how an extrovert falls in love with an introvert but part ways.
Sita Ramam on Amazon Prime Video is a pure love story between a soldier and a royal queen who portrays herself as a common girl.
Fidaa on Netflix is about Bhanu falling in love with her sister’s BIL and complications in their relationship.
Geetha Govindam on Disney+ Hotstar is about a young lecturer falling in love for independent level-headed woman.
Majili on Disney+ Hotstar revolves around a depressed boy who couldn’t overcome his love yet is forced to marry his neighbour who secretly loved him.
Dear comrade on Disney+ Hotstar is a beautiful love story starring Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda.
OK Kanmani on Netflix inspire the Bollywood movie OK Jaanu.
96 on Amazon Prime Video will give you nostalgia chills.
Roja on Zee5 is a heartwarming love story that might make you cry.
Love story on Amazon Prime Video is about a Zumba instructor falling in love with an upper-caste girl.
