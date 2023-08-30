Top 10 South Indian sci-fi films on OTT that will leave your mind boggled

From Tik Tik Tik to Captain: A look at South Indian sci-fi films that are entertaining.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 30, 2023
Starring Jayam Ravi, the Tamil sci-fi drama is on Disney+Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Oke Oka Jeevitham on SonyLiv is about a gang of boys trying to build a time machine.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Telegu sci-fi film is available to watch on YouTube. The story is about a retired astronaut assigned with a taxing task.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film titled 9 is a sci-fi horror movie starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and more. It is on Disney+Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Malayalam-English language sci-fi movie Who is on Amazon Prime Video. The film is about a small place where strange events occur during Christmas.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Tamil language sci-fi drama starring Suriya in the lead is on Zee5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar's movie 2.0 was a blockbuster hit. Revisit the film on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie 24 is about a scientist who successfully manages to invent a time machine. With Suriya in the lead, the film is on Zee5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The 2021 release, Maanaadu is a Tamil sci-fi film available on SonyLiv.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Captain is also available on Zee5. The film is about a brave Captain who leads a dangerous mission.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is a Telugu sci-fi film directed by Raghavendra Varma. It is on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aditya 369 starred legendary Nandamuri Balakrishna. The movie can be watched on YouTube.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
