Top 10 South Indian sci-fi films on OTT that will leave your mind boggled

From Tik Tik Tik to Captain: A look at South Indian sci-fi films that are entertaining.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 30, 2023

Tik Tik Tik

Starring Jayam Ravi, the Tamil sci-fi drama is on Disney+Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Oke Oka Jeevitham

Oke Oka Jeevitham on SonyLiv is about a gang of boys trying to build a time machine.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Antariksham 9000 KMPH

The Telegu sci-fi film is available to watch on YouTube. The story is about a retired astronaut assigned with a taxing task.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

9

The film titled 9 is a sci-fi horror movie starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and more. It is on Disney+Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Who

Malayalam-English language sci-fi movie Who is on Amazon Prime Video. The film is about a small place where strange events occur during Christmas.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

7 aum Arivu

The Tamil language sci-fi drama starring Suriya in the lead is on Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

2.0

Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar's movie 2.0 was a blockbuster hit. Revisit the film on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

24

The movie 24 is about a scientist who successfully manages to invent a time machine. With Suriya in the lead, the film is on Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maanaadu

The 2021 release, Maanaadu is a Tamil sci-fi film available on SonyLiv.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Captain

Captain is also available on Zee5. The film is about a brave Captain who leads a dangerous mission.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bombhaat

It is a Telugu sci-fi film directed by Raghavendra Varma. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aditya 369

Aditya 369 starred legendary Nandamuri Balakrishna. The movie can be watched on YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Suhana Khan to Ananya Panday: B Town divas strict dating rules for the men

 

 Find Out More